Aloha Stadium to hire 100+ employees for 2017 football season

Aloha Stadium is looking to hire more than 100 part-time intermittent, “at will” positions for the 2017 football season.

The season covers high school football games as well as University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior home games.

Positions range from ushers and parking attendants to cleanup helpers, video coordinators and ticket sellers.

Candidates must be available starting in August, passionate about the game, available nights and weekends, as well as showcase excellent customer service.

Click here for a complete listing of positions, detailed descriptions and online applications, or call (808) 483-2500.

Applications may be also be dropped off at the stadium or emailed to stadiumemployment@hawaii.gov through June 9.

