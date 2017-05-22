Ask a Specialist: Heart Failure

According to the American Heart Association’s latest update on heart disease and stroke, the number of people diagnosed with heart failure is projected to rise by 46 percent by 2030, resulting in more than 8 million people with heart failure.  Learn what causes heart failure and what you should be looking out for with Dr. Zia Khan, clinical cardiologist and the medical director of The Queen’s Heart Physician Practice at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

The Queen’s Heart Physician Practice is a group of board-certified, professionally trained physicians and nurse practitioners that focus on delivering the best cardiac and vascular care for the people of Hawaii.  To learn more about the advanced cardiovascular treatments, care and services that are offered, go to www.qhpp.com.  You’ll find videos, doctor bios, information about research projects, useful links and more.  Or call 691-8900.

