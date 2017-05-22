‘Bows Center Eli selected to Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List

For the second consecutive year, University of Hawai’i junior Asotui Eli was selected to the Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List. The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the nation’s top center and this year’s spring watch list featured 63 candidates, including seven from the Mountain West.

In 2016, Eli started the season at right guard before moving over to center, where we made nine starts. In his redshirt freshman campaign of 2015, the Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i native made 11 of his 12 starts at center.

In two seasons, Eli missed two games – both regular season finales – due to injury.

Five other centers from Mountain West teams made the list; Mason Hampton of Boise State, Jake Bennett of Colorado State, Aaron Mitchell of Fresno State, Sean Krepsz of Nevada, Blaise Fountain of New Mexico, and Keoni Taylor of San Jose State.

UH’s only Rimington Trophy finalist was John Estes in 2009.

The Rimington Trophy winner will be recognized Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at the Rimington Trophy Presentation in Lincoln, Neb.

Rimington Award Spring Watch List

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-American center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the Outland Trophy’s only double winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.