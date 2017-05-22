Disaster response readied for ‘king tide’ flood risk

Earlier this month, Always Investigating revealed what’s causing havoc along some coastal areas, and this week, could be an encore of what they call “king tides” striking right alongside the Memorial Day weekend.

These are abnormally high-water events and university scientists explained they will be striking this month, June and July, in particular this week, Thursday through the long weekend.

Generally the highest tides will be in the late afternoons and early evenings.

So what differentiates these days from regular tide days?

First, is the sheer swing in the tide itself.

Reliable tide tables have been off by as much as 10 to 12 inches and add to that incrementally rising sea levels.

It’s causing more flooding than ever in coastal and low-lying areas, even places that never were plagued by it before.

Add on top of that, the risk of a big summer swells and any kind of storm, and it could go from nuisance to damaging and deadly.

So what’s being done to prepare?

That’s what Always Investigating is finding out.

We checked with State Civil Defense and found out their concerns, and what they’re doing to be ready, especially in case a big storm piles on top of any of these “king- tide” periods.

Keep in mind the annual National Weather Service hurricane forecast comes this Wednesday and hurricane season starts June 1.

In the full investigation report on the KHON2 at 10, we’ll hear more about the science behind it, the preparations and even how industries like hotels and waikiki are gearing up to protect people and property.