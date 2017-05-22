Hawaiian Electric working to resolve recurring power outages in East Honolulu

The Hawaiian Electric Company is working to repair the cause of recurring brief outages in the East Honolulu area over the past week.

The outages stem from faults on an underground cable that serves a large segment of East Honolulu, including Hawaii Kai. In order to restore service, crews temporarily rerouted several circuits and recurring faults have affected additional neighborhoods.

The utility apologizes for any inconvenience.

On Tuesday, May 23, repairs will be done on a large section of one of the circuits. Hawaiian Electric is performing field work and circuit testing in East Honolulu to determine if additional repairs are needed.

An outage that affected the Kaiser High School area Monday was unrelated to the recurring cable issues. An equipment malfunction caused a utility pole to burn and crews had to replace the pole.

Kaiser is expected to open as normal on Tuesday.