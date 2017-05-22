Hirono returns to Senate following kidney surgery with message of thanks

Sen. Mazie Hirono returned to the Senate Monday following a surgery to remove one of her kidneys.

Hirono announced last week that stage 4 cancer was discovered in her right kidney as well as her seventh rib.

The senator appeared to be in good spirits on the Senate floor.

Hirono also recorded a short video to thank everyone who has reached out to her since her announcement:

“I want to thank so many of you who contacted me with your well wishes for recovery, and it certainly meant a lot to me to hear from so many friends from all over, especially of course my colleagues and friends in Hawaii. I still have a way to go in my journey to recovery, but I expect to be back in fighting form. I’m back in fact today to vote on the Senate floor. It’s a Monday and I expect to be voting for the rest of this week and continue my work, and as I said, I’ll be back in fighting form and continue to work with all of you to be on the same page of common cause. Aloha.”

Video provided by the office of U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono