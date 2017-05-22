Man accused of dragging woman by her hair at Lanikai Beach



A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly dragged a woman by her hair at Lanikai Beach.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m.

According to police, two women, ages 31 and 19, saw a man going through their belongings. When the older woman asked the suspect to stop, he grabbed her and pulled her toward the water.

A male bystander intervened, and the suspect let go. The victim did not need medical attention.

Police say the suspect, Noah Browne-Spiegel, 25, was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, then arrested for third-degree assault.

He has not been charged.