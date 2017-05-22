Man pinned in vehicle found dead near Keaau Bypass

By Published:

Another traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this month after a man pinned in his flipped vehicle was found dead on Highway 11 near Keaau Bypass Monday morning.

Hawaii Island firefighters say it happened just after 8 a.m.

Crews found the male unresponsive with weak pulse and not breathing, with massive head injury. Vehicle was discovered to be flipped on the driver’s side, with driver partially pinned in vehicle.

Firefighters utilized extrication and stabilization tools to safely extricate the patient.

After he was pulled out from the car, it was determined he had died in the crash. base station MD notified.

Police remain on scene for clean up and traffic control.

No word yet on what lead to the fatal crash.

Stay with KHON2.com for more updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s