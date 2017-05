A man’s body was recovered Monday at the bottom of a 100-foot cliff on Maui.

Crews responded to an area along Kahekili Highway near the Nakalele Lighthouse at around 4:50 p.m.

According to fire officials, an opihi picker came across a vehicle with a body inside. They believe the vehicle had gone off the cliff and plummeted to the rocky shoreline.

A helicopter airlifted the body to Kahekili Highway where it was transferred to police for investigation.