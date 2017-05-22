Memorial Day ceremonies, traffic restrictions, plus what’s open, closed

Monday, May 29, 2017, is Memorial Day, a federal holiday.

National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl

A ceremony will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl at 8:30 a.m.

It is sponsored by Gov. David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, the U.S. Veterans Administration, the State of Hawaii Office of Veteran Services, the City and County of Honolulu, the 50th Anniversary of Vietnam Commemorative Committee, various Vietnam veterans organizations, and several other groups.

The ceremony will include speeches, presentation of wreath, a cannon salute, a planned U.S. Air Force and Hawaii Air National Guard flyover, playing of taps, and performances by the Royal Hawaiian Band.

This year’s joint ceremony honors the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and will be larger than Memorial Day events in previous years with some 3,000 attendees expected. The event is free and open to the public, however there will be no public parking in Punchbowl.

Traffic restrictions/shuttle information

Parking and driving in Punchbowl will be restricted until noon and gravesite visitors are asked to arrive after this time. No personal vehicles will be allowed before noon unless previously authorized.

Free shuttles will be available for the public from the Alapai Transit Center from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. the morning of the ceremony. Eighteen city buses will continuously shuttle attendees during this time. The last shuttle departs at 7:30 a.m. Attendees are required to be within Punchbowl by 8 a.m., after which access into Punchbowl will be restricted until the ceremony is finished. Shuttle service back to the Alapai Transit Center will commence following the conclusion of the ceremony and the last shuttle back will depart at noon. Regular bus rules apply to the shuttle service, including limits on baggage.

Shuttle riders are encouraged to park at one of several free sites, including: the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building parking lot, Alapai Transit Center parking lot, and President William McKinley High School’s parking lot accessible from S. King Street. TheHandi-Van reserved rides and licensed/marked taxi cabs will be allowed to drive into Punchbowl.

Due to Memorial Day activities, tour vehicles will be prohibited from accessing the facility for three days starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Additional ceremonies

At the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, public events celebrated on Sunday, May 28, include the Roll Call of Honor Remembrance Ceremony at 10 a.m. to honor the veterans who served during the Vietnam War. The Boy Scouts of America will conduct a ceremony at noon that commemorates their annual “Good Turn” event decorating all the graves with lei and miniature U.S. flags.

The World War I Centennial Commemoration takes place Sunday, May 28, at 10 a.m. at the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium. The ceremony honors all who served and lost their lives, while paying special tribute to the 10,000 from Hawaii who volunteered a century ago with at least 101 making the ultimate sacrifice. Keynote speakers include Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Patrick H. Brady, a Medal of Honor-decorated Vietnam veteran, and Brig. Gen. Bryan E. Suntheimer, U.S. Army Pacific deputy commanding general, National Guard. A Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam honor guard and rifle detail, Hula Hālau Olana, and paddle-out led by the Mid-Pacific Surf Club round out the events.

What’s open/closed

The City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday.

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. For route and schedule information, please go to http://www.thebus.org.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.