Multi-tower development proposed on Kapiolani Blvd.

The city wants to hear from you about a proposal to build a multi-tower, mixed-use development across from Ala Moana Center.

Fifteen Hundred Kapiolani would feature two high-rise towers connected by a “sky garden” amenity deck in the spot where Heald College used to be.

The plan calls for a 444-unit, full-service hotel with six residential units, developmental rights for 68 affordable rental units, 517 parking stalls, a six-story parking podium, and ground-floor commercial and restaurant spaces.

A public hearing on the project will be held on June 28, at 10:30 a.m., in the Mission Memorial Auditorium on S. King Street.

Anyone wishing to review submitted materials may do so at the Department of Planning and Permitting office at 650 S. King Street, 7th floor, between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You can also view them at the Ala Moana Center Satellite City Hall, the Hawaii State Public Library, and the McCully-Moiliili Public Library.