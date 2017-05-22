New movie ‘The Islands’ looks for Native Hawaiian to play King Kamehameha

Related Coverage Movie under fire for casting Caucasian actor as real-life Native Hawaiian war hero

A movie that explores Hawaii’s history is looking for Native Hawaiian actors.

“The Islands” is based on the true story of Hawaii’s beginnings, from Captain Cook’s arrival to King Kamehameha’s unification wars to the overthrow of Queen Liliuokalani’s monarchy.

Casting for the role of King Kamehameha begins in June and will last until late-August. Local and national casting agencies will be involved in finding the perfect king.

“Whoever plays King Kamehameha will be one who is authentic and will truly know the history and share the blood,” said Albert Mossman, a Native Hawaiian adviser to the film. “The film will also accurately portray the fascinating and incredible stories of four of the most significant figures in Hawaii history.”

“We’re looking at non-actors for this important role,” said a spokesperson for RiverRain Studios. “We totally understand that some Native Hawaiians are not in the industry, yet could possess great acting ability.”

Filming begins this fall and is expected to bring 2,000 jobs to Hawaii.

“The Islands” is scheduled to be released in theaters in November 2018.