Overnight closures planned for H-1 westbound to install message board sign

The H-1 Freeway will be closed at night westbound in the vicinity of the Radford Drive overpass to install a permanent variable message board sign.

A full closure is necessary to install the sign, which will cross all westbound lanes of the freeway.

The closures will occur nightly starting Tuesday, May 23, through Friday morning, May 26.

Three lanes will be closed (one lane open) in the westbound direction from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Nimitz Highway on-ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Westbound drivers will be directed to Kamehameha Highway as the alternate route. If possible, drivers are encouraged to stay on Moanalua Freeway to bypass the airport viaduct and the work area.

HDOT advises motorists to prepare for the closures by checking traffic apps, mapping the best route, and adding extra travel time to their commutes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the closures. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Emergency vehicles, first responders and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will be allowed through the work zone.