Road Work for the Week, May 20-26



PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

OAHU

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) EWA TO HONOKAI HALE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

One lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Ewa offramp (Exit 5A) and Laaloa Street on Sunday night, May 21, through Friday morning, May 26, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sign work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving ramp closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and the Ward Avenue overpass on Saturday, May 20, from 2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Palama Settlement on Monday night, May 22, through Friday morning, May 26, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for guardrail repairs.

4) HONOLULU

Alternating lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the University Avenue Underpass on Friday, May 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) HONOLULU

Alternating lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Keehi Interchange on Monday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for bridge maintenance work.

6) PEARL HARBOR (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the Radford Drive Overpass on Tuesday night, May 23, through Friday morning, May 26, for installation of a variable message board sign.

Three lanes closed (one lane open) from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Nimitz Highway On-Ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Roving closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Funston Road Overpass and the Puuloa Road Overpass on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-201 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Middle Street Overpass and the Fort Shafter/Ahua Street Off-Ramp (Exit 4) on Saturday, May 20, from 2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Middle Street overpass and the Puuloa Road overpass Saturday, May 20, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) on Monday night, May 22, through Friday morning, May 26, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for utility installations.

Two left lanes closed in the westbound direction.

One left lane closed in the eastbound direction.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and Halekou Interchange on Sunday night, May 21, through Friday morning, May 26, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for LED lighting replacements.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the southbound direction at the Pearl City/Pearl Harbor/Airport On-Ramp on Tuesday, May 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between the Kaneohe Bay Drive Interchange and Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the southbound direction at the Halekou Interchange on Wednesday, May 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge railing removals. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) NANAKULI (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Pohakunui Avenue intersection on Saturday, May 20, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

3) NANAKULI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

4) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Waiawa Road Overpass on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

5) WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Weed Circle and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) WAIANAE

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction at the Kauiokalani Street intersection on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Sunday night, May 21, through Friday morning, May 26, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for paving marking work.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the northbound direction between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street on Wednesday, May 24, through Friday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for paving work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) AINA HAINA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the East Hind Drive intersection on Saturday, May 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) AINA HAINA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Waiholo Street and Kalaniiki Street on Wednesday, May 24, through Thursday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and Makapuu Lighthouse Road on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KAHALA TO HAWAII KAI (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Ainakoa Avenue and Sandy Beach Park on Sunday, May 21, from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the Honolulu Ekiden Music Festival and Marathon. For more information, please visit their website http://hnlekiden.org/course-map/.

5) WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Flamingo Street on Monday night, May 22, through Friday morning, May 26, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway reconstruction and paving. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

6) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Flamingo Street on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway reconstruction and paving. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, May 19, through Sunday morning, May 21, and Monday night, May 22, through Friday morning, May 26, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 20, and Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Ikuwai Place and Tutu Place on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for guardrail work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

4) KAHUKU TO PUPUKEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kuilima Drive and Waimea Valley Road on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction in the vicinity of West Hui Iwa Street intersection on Monday, May 22, through Tuesday, May 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) LAIE

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Laniloa Street and Anemoku Street on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) MILILANI

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Thursday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

8) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

9) PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

Alternating lane closure at various locations on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and sign installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

10) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction at the Kilani Avenue intersection on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday night, May 22, through Friday morning, May 26, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

2) KALIHI

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between Nalanieha Street and the Wilson Tunnels on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

4) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

5) KALIHI

One to two lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

6) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Valley View Drive on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions inside the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for lighting replacement.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway/Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Kalakaua Avenue on Saturday, May 20, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Rodgers Boulevard and Puuloa Road on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Alakawa Street and Pacific Street on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for guardrail improvements.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pauoa Road Off-Ramp from Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction on Monday night, May 22, through Friday morning, May 26, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for guardrail repairs.

2) NUUANU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Nuuanu Pali Lookout and Waokanaka Street on Saturday, May 20, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NUUANU

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Coelho Way and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for asphalt repair.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— KAPIOLANI BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Kapiolani Boulevard in the westbound direction between Kaimuki Avenue and Waiaka Road on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions at the Puohala Street intersection on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for traffic signal improvements.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) VILLAGE PARK

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between Kupuna Loop and Farrington Highway on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— MOANALUA ROAD —

1) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on Moanalua Road in the eastbound direction between Ala Kapuna Street and Ala Napunani Street on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Roving closure on Puuloa Road in both directions between Nimitz Highway and the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Roving closure on Puuloa Road in both directions at the Mahiole Street intersection on Monday, May 22, through Thursday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Lanes will be shifted on Aolele Street between Nimitz Highway and Rodgers Boulevard on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project. One lane will be open in each direction.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, May 19, through Friday, May 26, for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— HOUGHTAILING STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Houghtailing Street in both directions at the Olomea Street Intersection on Monday, May 22, through Wednesday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

— KAHUAPAANI STREET —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on Kahuapaani Street in the northbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and Ulune Street on Monday, May 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Friday night, May 19, through Saturday morning, May 20, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, May 19, through Saturday morning, May 20, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Honolulu International Airport on Sunday night, May 21, through Friday morning, May 26, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for maintenance and repairs. Locations are as follows:

Makai end of the Inter-Island Terminal

Ewa end of the Overseas Terminal Second Level Departures

H-1 Freeway offramp access to the Overseas Terminal Departures Level

Second level entrance to the Overseas Terminal parking garage

KAUAI

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY —

1) OMAO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lanes will be shifted on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the westbound direction between Kahili Road and Maluhia Road on Sunday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., for tree trimming.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) HANALEI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between Mile Marker 5.1 to Mile Marker 5.3 on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed in the open lane.

MAUI

— HANA HIGHWAY —

1) HAIKU

Alternating lane closures on Hana Highway in both directions between the Garden of Eden Arboretum and Keanae Road on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD —

1) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road in both directions at the intersection of Nukuwai Place on Monday night, May 22, through Friday morning, May 26, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly, for sewer pipe installations.

BIG ISLAND

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 in the vicinity of Hakalau on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

2) PAAUILO

Alternating single lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Marker 36 to Mile Marker 38 in the vicinity of Paauilo on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road pavement reconstruction.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 8 and Mile Marker 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana on Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment. Weekend work may take place as needed.