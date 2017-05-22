Sam Choy in the Kitchen: Coffee-Encrusted Pan-Fried Fish

If you missed last night’s episode of “Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen”, don’t worry. We’ve got a recap of his visit to see James Estores and Ikaika Bernaldes at the Loko Ea Fishpond in Haleiwa. Sam shows us how to make Coffee-Encrusted Pan-Fried Fish, a home version of one of this week’s featured dishes.

COFFEE-ENCRUSTED PAN-FRIED FISH

1 whole fish, cleaned

½ cup Gevalia ground coffee

1 ½ tablespoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

½ cup olive oil

Mix coffee, garlic salt, pepper and paprika to create a dry rub. Rub both sides of fish with the dry rub. Score fish diagonally on both sides. In a large skillet, fry fish in olive oil.