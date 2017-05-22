State completes upgrades to school bus system, adds cameras, GPS tracking

Related Coverage State installs cameras, GPS on school buses

Hawaii public school students who ride a school bus will have an extra set of eyes on them.

We’ve been following the Department of Education’s installation of security cameras on school buses across the state.

The buses are also equipped with GPS mapping and tracking, and route-planning software that lets officials know the most efficient route a bus can take.

When we spoke to the department in January, officials told us a special request was necessary to release security camera video.

It’s all part of the DOE’s Get On Board initiative to implement upgrades while reducing overall transportation costs and, most importantly, protect students’ health and safety.

“Our Department transports more than 40,000 students per day statewide, and the safety of our passengers is a top priority. The upgraded technology is just another tool we can use to create a secure environment on our buses,” said assistant superintendent Dann Carlson.

Parents can sign up for transportation by obtaining a 2017-2018 School Bus Handbook from their child’s school or online.

The handbook contains information about school bus ridership, and with the 2017-2018 application on the back cover. Completed applications should be returned to the school office prior to the first day of school. Parents may call the school office or the district transportation office for more information.

Click here for more information about HIDOE’s transportation services.

Click here to download the application and handbook.