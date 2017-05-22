Turkish man charged following disturbance on flight to Honolulu



A man charged with interference with flight crew on Friday’s American Airlines Flight 31 told FBI agents he had terroristic thoughts, adding he would kill an agent and then shoot himself, according to a criminal complaint filed in advance of his initial court appearance today.

The affidavit said Anil Uskanli was the first of 181 passengers to board the aircraft in Los Angeles, with no carry-on or checked luggage, instead carrying only a laptop and charger, phone and other items in his pockets. Crew had assisted him to the boarding ramp in wheelchair, after having been caught in a restricted area of LAX and “determined to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.”

He sat in first class, instead of his assigned seat toward the rear of the plane, and was instructed multiple times to move. Witnesses told the FBI he acted strange, talked to himself, and repeatedly moved his laptop from the seatback to under the seat. He later used the restroom without locking the door and began yelling and pounding on walls. The flight deck was locked down.

Later, he wrapped a blanket on his head and carried his laptop toward the front of the plane, where a flight attendant used a drink cart to block the aisle before the first class cabin. The FBI says Uskanli pushed it, the attendant called for help, and several passengers responded. Uskanli placed the laptop on the cart before being walked to the back of the plane by an off-duty law-enforcement officer.

“…flight attendants were immediately frightened of the laptop… Aware that laptop computers potentially pose a new threat to airplane security because they may contain explosives that are undetected by airport screening measures,” the affidavit says. After fighter-jet-escorted landing just before midday in Honolulu, Uskanli was taken into custody, all passengers and bags were screened; the laptop was investigated for explosives with “negative result.”

Urinalysis after Uskanli’s arrest tested “presumptively positive for benzodiazepine” while a series of field sobriety tests indicated “possible use of stimulants and/or cannabis.”

KHON2 will cover Uskanil’s initial appearance at federal court this afternoon.