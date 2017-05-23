Build Aloha: An Evening Benefiting Honolulu Habitat for Humanity

Published:

Habitat for Humanity believes it takes a village to build a village. They are busily building homes for those in need every Saturday. Volunteers from all over Oahu come out to work with their construction team right alongside the family who will eventually live in the home. Local businesses help by donating materials, services or financial support that help build the house.

 

Executive Director Jim Murphy talks about the organization’s upcoming fundraiser, “Build Aloha: An evening benefiting Honolulu Habitat for Humanity”. Tickets and information at www.buildaloha.org.

 

Website: www.honoluluhabitat.org

