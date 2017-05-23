Gentle Vets Hawaii Kai: Pet Medical Technology

Pets can’t tell us where it hurts, therefore diagnostic imaging is critical to get the best diagnosis. Gentle Vets has invested in imaging technology which is astonishing in the answers it provides. Each technology has benefits and disadvantages. Ct is the gold standard in most imaging. Gentle Vets has one of the best CT scanners in the world, possibly the best machine in the world dedicated to pet care. It is the envy of Universities around the world. They can look at all the individual parts of the body after they acquire the images. Their machine is so fast that many pets require no sedation at all.

