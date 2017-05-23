Hawaii launches annual Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) and its traffic safety partners are kicking off the summer with the national “Click It or Ticket” enforcement mobilization. The goal of campaign that started May 22 and runs through June 4 is to remind drivers and passengers that buckling up saves lives.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an estimated 18 lives were saved based on Hawaii’s 92.8-percent seat belt use rate in 2015. Another three lives could have been saved if everyone in Hawaii had used their seat belt.

“Click It or Ticket isn’t about the citations. It’s about saving lives,” said HDOT Director Ford Fuchigami. “Buckling up should be the automatic step for everyone after sitting down in a vehicle. We want to keep our community safe especially as the Memorial Day weekend and summer vacation season approaches. Buckling up every time you enter a car might be the one thing that can save you in a crash.”

In 2015, 42.9 percent of all motor vehicle occupant fatalities in Hawaii were unrestrained. This includes drivers and passengers. Additionally, the number of unrestrained nighttime motor vehicle occupant fatalities in Hawaii nearly doubled compared to the unrestrained daytime vehicle occupant fatalities.

“Nighttime is especially deadly for unbuckled occupants,” Fuchigami said. “The risks of being unbelted are severe and we need your help to spread this life-saving message before one more friend or family member is killed or seriously injured.”

Law enforcement agencies in all four counties will be stepping up their enforcement activities during the Click It or Ticket mobilization period, taking a zero-tolerance approach to seat belt law enforcement. During federal fiscal year 2016, the four county police departments issued 14,949 citations for failure to use a seat belt and 1,676 citations for failure to use child restraints.

Know Hawaii’s Seat Belt Laws

Hawaii’s universal seat belt law requires that all front and back seat motor vehicle occupants buckle up. Adults and children must use their seat belts and child passenger restraints at all times. The fine for unrestrained occupants on Oahu, Hawaii and Maui is $102, and the fine on Kauai is $112. Drivers will receive one citation for every unrestrained occupant in the vehicle. Violators of child restraint law are required to appear in court, and if convicted, are required to attend a four-hour class and may be assessed a penalty of $100 to $500.

Hawaii’s child passenger restraint law requires children younger than four years of age to ride in a child safety seat. Children four through seven years old must ride in a child safety seat or booster seat.

During the national Click It or Ticket mobilization, and throughout the year, police statewide will continue strict enforcement of the state seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. This media and enforcement campaign is 100 percent federally funded by NHTSA.

