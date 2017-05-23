Police search for suspects after man beaten with brass knuckles, robbed in Keaau

Police are on the lookout for two men accused of robbing another man in Keaau.

It happened prior to 6:45 a.m. Thursday, May 18, in the 15-1600 block of 2nd Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision.

The 25-year-old victim told police that one suspect punched him in the face with a pair of brass knuckles while the other suspect pointed a shotgun at the victim. The suspects then took the victim’s backpack and fled the scene in a silver 2008 Honda Accord, which was previously reported stolen from a home the day before.

Medics treated the victim at the scene for his injuries.

Police identified one of the suspects as Lucas Rivera, 25, of Mountain View. He is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Rivera is also wanted for outstanding warrants and questioning in other incidents.

The second suspect is described to be in his mid 20s to early 30s, between 5-foot-10 and 5-feet-11, 180 pounds with short, light-brown hair and a medium complexion. He has a tattoo circling his neck along with a tattoo sleeve on his left arm. His image has been captured on video surveillance.

The public is advised not to approach the suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it to contact Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383 or Wendall.Carter@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.