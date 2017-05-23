Polynesian Voyaging Society co-founder Ben Finney dies at 83

By Published: Updated:

As Hokulea heads home on her last leg of the voyage around the world her last surviving founder has died.

Anthropologist Ben Finney co-founded the Polynesian Voyaging Society in 1973 along with Herb Kawainui Kane and Tommy Holmes.

They set out to revive long-distance voyaging and non-instrument navigation.

PVS built and launched Hawaii’s first voyaging canoe in 600 years in 1975. That was Hokule’a.

Her first voyage was to Tahiti and back in 1976 which helped catalyze the Hawaiian renaissance.

Ben Finney died Tuesday surrounded by his family.

Services have not yet been announced.

Finney was 83 years old.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s