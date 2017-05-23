Prince Lot Hula Festival to change location for first time in 40 years

For the first time in its 40-year history, the Prince Lot Hula Festival will be held somewhere other than Moanalua Gardens.

This year’s festival will be held at Iolani Palace. We’re told that’s because of a new venue fee that the festival says it could not afford.

The Prince Lot Hula Festival draws thousands of people to celebrate and learn about the Hawaiian culture. It’s still two days long and free to the public.

Festival coordinators chose to have it at Iolani Palace because of its significance to Prince Lot Kapuaiwa, who reigned as Kamehameha V for nine years.

The director said that parking at Moanalua Gardens has always been tight, so we asked what the parking situation will be like in the heart of downtown Honolulu.

“We are working with the city right now to identify parking areas where we can park in,” said Moanalua Gardens Foundation director Pauline Worsham. “As soon as we do get that information, we will make it known to the public.”

The festival will still have about 20 hula halau performing. It will also have a craft fair, cultural demonstrations, and local food vendors.

It will take place Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We asked if the hula festival will be held at Iolani Palace from now on. We’re told organizers will make a determination after the event.

