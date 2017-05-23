Sea Life Park releases Hawaiian green sea turtles into ocean

Three Hawaiian green sea turtles made a break for the open ocean Tuesday.

It was all part of Sea Life Park’s annual turtle release event. The park has an active breeding colony which mates every season.

Most of the baby turtles are released into the wild within 48 hours of hatching, but some are kept and raised in the park for educational purposes then released.

Since its breeding colony began in 1975, the park has released more than 16,000 honu into the wild.

“We actually put very small microchips in the back flippers, tags that can be scanned, and we can learn more about these animals,” said education supervisor Kandace Campbell. “The more we know about what they’re out there doing in the wild, the better we can protect and educate on conserving for the environment.”

The three that were released Tuesday were born on July 4, 2015.