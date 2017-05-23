State to conduct possibly final sweep for little fire ants in Mililani Mauka

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture will be back out in a Mililani Mauka neighborhood Wednesday to check for little fire ants.

A multi-agency group numbering about 17 will survey 21 residences in the six-acre zone between Auina and Kopalani streets. Surveying will involve dropping about 1,000 vials containing peanut butter and collecting ants for identification.

If no ants are found, the pest will likely be deemed eradicated and the area cleared of LFA.

Since the detection of LFA in June 2014, the area was treated eight times with pesticides and bait formulas. Surveys were conducted periodically since and, so far, have not detected any LFA.

