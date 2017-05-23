The 4th annual West Oahu Pet Walk will be held Saturday, June 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ewa Puuloa District Park. Every year, participation in the Pet Walk has doubled because West Oahu is the fastest-growing pet-friendly community in the state. They expect 600 pet owners and 350 pets to join us at this pau hana walk.

The walk is Poi Dogs & Popoki’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Poi Dogs & Popoki, a nonprofit committed to helping end pet overpopulation and reduce euthanasia of animals by providing affordable spay and neuter options.

Do you want to participate? Register by May 31 at and receive a free, light-up LED collar and bag of Teeth Treat™ dental treat for your pet!

Timeline:

6 – 7 p.m. Registration, water play, canine games, refreshments and exhibits

7 – 8 p.m. Walk: LED collars and featured pupu bites along the route

8 – 9 p.m. Prize drawings, pet contests and cool relaxation

For additional information visit poidogsandpopoki.org

To register for the walk, visit: https://www.firstgiving.com/poidogsandpopoki/west-oahu-pet-walk-2017.