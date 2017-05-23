Warning from Hawaiian Electric after man shocked while picking fruit



A Wahiawa man is lucky to be alive after getting hurt while picking fruit.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the man was trying to pick lychee using a metal picker when he was shocked.

The man was not seriously hurt and was able to get down from the tree by himself.

Just last week, a man on Maui was electrocuted while picking breadfruit using an aluminum pole.

The Hawaiian Electric Company wants to remind everyone to be careful when picking fruit near power lines.

“We do ask that you keep your body, any ladders, fruit pickers, any kind of tools, 10 feet away from any power lines,” said Shannon Tangonan.

HECO also says if any part of the tree is touching a power line, the tree can become energized.

You should also never trim a tree yourself. Consult with an arborist instead.