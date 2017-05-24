Ask HPD: What should I do if I get a traffic ticket?

What should I do if I get a traffic ticket?

If you received a traffic citation, you have several options. One option is to admit to the alleged violation and pay the citation by mail, in person, online, or by phone.

You can also contest the citation in person by going to court or by mailing in a written statement.

The third option you have is to admit to the allegation, but explain the mitigating circumstances either in person at a court hearing or by a mailed written statement.

Is there a deadline to respond?

You must answer the citation within 21 calendar days from the date the citation was issued. This information can also be found on the back of the citation.

Don’t forget, if you have a question, send an email to askhpd@honolulu.gov.