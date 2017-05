It’s a seafood feast at The Kahala Hotel & Resort! The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s “Cuisines of the Sea” will be held next week and include the festival’s founders, Roy Yamaguchi and Alan Wong. It will also feature the next generation of chefs and wines to go along with the entrees. The Kahala’s Executive Chef Wayne Hirabayashi and Master Sommelier in Residence Roberto Viernes joined Wake Up 2day with a preview.

