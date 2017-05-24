Graco recalls harness restraints on select My Ride 65 car seats

Photo: Graco

Graco is recalling the harness restraints on more than 25,000 My Ride 65 convertible child seats.

During a test by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the webbing on certain My Ride 65 convertible car seats did not meet federal requirements for breaking strength. No injuries have been reported.

Graco is providing affected customers with new harness restraints, free of charge.

The recall includes the following Graco My Ride 65 car seats:

Graco My Ride TM 65 Model Numbers Affected Manufacturing Date Range AND Webbing Tag Code 2014/06
1908152 7/23/2014 through 7/27/2014
1813074 6/20/2014 through 7/27/2014
1872691 5/16/2014 through 8/1/2014
1853478 7/11/2014 through 7/27/2014
1871689 7/5/2014 through 7/24/2014
1877535 5/26/2014 through 7/27/2014
1813015 7/3/2014 through 7/24/2014
1794334 5/20/2014 through 7/15/2014

Model numbers in the affected manufacturing date range that do not have a webbing tag code of “2014/06” are NOT affected by this recall.

Click here for more information.

