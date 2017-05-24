HA’INA, Stories of Music is a revolutionary half-hour special focusing on music artists who call Hawai’i their home airing tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.

Grammy Award winner Kalani Pe’a, plus up-and-comer, FORD model and professional surfer, Landon McNamara, legendary Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winner Henry Kapono, and contemporary singer songwriter Anuhea will perform and let you inside their world.

KHON2’s McKenna Maduli and Kathy Muneno join us to talk about working up close and personal with these musical stars.