National Weather Service to release outlook for 2017 Central Pacific Hurricane Season

The National Weather Service on Wednesday will release its outlook for the 2017 Central Pacific Hurricane Season, which begins June 1.

It will be hosted by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

In addition to the hurricane season outlook, there will also be review of the wet season and outlook for the dry season will be presented by National Weather Service’s senior hydrologist, Mr. Kevin Kodama.

The Arthur Chiu Award for Hurricane Preparedness will be presented and there will be a brief hurricane preparedness message.

The news conference is expected to take place at 10 a.m.

KHON2.com will be live streaming the 2017 Central Pacific Hurricane Season.