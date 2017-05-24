Try It Before You Buy It: Miracle Grill Mat

Las Vegas (KLAS) — If you love to barbecue, but hate the cleanup, the Miracle Grill Mat may be for you.

It promises to turn your grill into a non-stick, easy-to-clean flat top for just $10.

But does it work?

James Brown of Chef James Brown Catering put it to the test: “I am ready to give it a try. If you can get some eggs on a grill, let’s try it out.”

There’s not a lot of instruction, but you really don’t need it. Just throw on your food and watch it sizzle.

“Look at the grill marks, so that’s perfect. That’s what we are looking for with this grill mat,” Brown said.

Surprisingly, it works well on everything from steaks and ribs to bacon and eggs, and even pancakes. No butter or oil needed for any of it.

As for cleanup, it’s easy. All you need is a wet towel.