West Side duo Holloway & Medeiros unified for UFC 212

Before Max Holloway fights to unify the UFC featherweight division’s title against Jose Aldo in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, the Waianae native unified with long-time training partner and fellow UFC 212 contestant Yancy Medeiros.

“This is our third time together on a card and everything is working great.” Holloway said.

Holloway and Makaha’s Medeiros left for Brazil Wednesday, ten days before the June 3rd event to acclimate to the seven-hour time change.

Often, fighters spend more time with their training partners than their life partners and families during camp. With Holloway and Medeiros growing close over the years, the duo feels comfortable sticking close to each other to deal with the pressures of what could be a career-defining night for both.

“Being a brother and training with a world champ and not only learning from him but also listening to him, taking in everything I can.” Medeiros added.

“We’re going up there representing Hawai’i to the fullest.”

Holloway likes breaking up the grind of camp with laughter, and the always affable Medeiros is eager to engage in verbal sparring.

“He’s a jokester, I’m a jokester and he likes to keep it fun.” Holloway said.

“The weight cut and stuff is going to be fun with him around always cracking jokes and whatever. That guy is lucky he’s a higher weight class so he gets to enjoy a little bit more food than me but I love the guy.”

Medeiros (14-4, 5-4 UFC) will take on Erick Silva in a welterweight bout to kick off the main card of the event. Holloway (17-3, 13-3 UFC) and Aldo will clash in the main event for the UFC’s featherweight championship.

UFC 212 is scheduled for June 3rd. It will air live on pay-per-view.