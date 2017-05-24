Police investigate fatal stabbing on Young Street, suspect in custody

A woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday night, which police say stemmed from an argument on Young Street.

Emergency Medical Services says the 42-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local trauma facility in critical condition where she later died.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at the address of 1125 Young Street, with the injured woman being found by a minor.

41-year-old Marcelo Carcamo Lopez is in custody on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

Police say the incident stemmed from an argument between the man and woman sometime Tuesday night.

Carcamo Lopez had left the area after allegedly stabbing the victim, but was later found by police.

He has not yet been charged.

 

