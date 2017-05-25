City seeks volunteers to make, donate lei for Memorial Day ceremony

The city is asking the public for help ahead of a special, collaborative Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Prior to the ceremony, an estimated 38,000 lei will be made, donated, and placed on grave sites within the cemetery.

To help meet this goal, the public is urged to donate pre-made lei and/or share their lei-making skills or materials.

Lei must be made of fresh flowers and measure 20-24 inches before tying. All lei must be tied. Anthurium bouquets are also welcome.

“When you look at a regular lei, it’s half the size, so you can get two lei out of one when you really think about it,” said Jeanne Ishikawa, deputy director for the Dept. of Parks and Recreation. “So we really appreciate if everyone can take a few minutes to sew a lei or donate a lei for Memorial Day so we can ensure that all 38,000 grave sites will have a lei and an American flag.”

On Friday, May 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the city will host its annual Sew a Lei for Memorial Day event at Honolulu Hale.

During that free event you can drop of your fresh flowers or lei, attend lessons on how to make lei, and help to make lei yourself.

Lei-making events will also be held on Friday, May 26, starting at 9 a.m. at Waipahu District Park (808-675-6030), Kailua District Park (808-266-7652), Waimānalo District Park (808-259-8926), and Makua Ali‘i Center (808-973-7258).

You may also drop off lei at several sites across the state on Friday, May 26.

Click here for a complete list, which includes all city fire stations, some city parks, and some federal fire stations. Hours will vary by location.

The Boy Scouts of Hawaii will be placing lei at the cemetery on Sunday, May 28, during an event beginning at 1 p.m.

There will be numerous other events leading up to and on Memorial Day. Click here for more information.