The return of the shadow-less ‘Lahaina Noon’

On Friday in Honolulu and again around the state in July, the Hawaiian islands will again be host to the phenomenon known as the “Lahaina Noon.”

On a couple of days around noon in the tropics, the sun will be exactly overhead, and any upright object will cast no shadow.

The sun is never overhead in any other part of the planet.

The dates for the “Lahaina Noon” vary depending on how far north or south you are in the tropics.

Schedule of days and times when no shadow will be cast throughout the islands for 2017:

Lihue, May 31 12:35 p.m. – July 12 12:42 p.m.

Kaneohe, May 27 12:28 p.m. – July 15 12:37 p.m.

Honolulu, May 26 12:28 p.m. – July 16 12:37 p.m.

Kaunakakai, May 25 12:25 p.m. – July 16 12:34 p.m.

Lanai City, May 23 12:24 p.m. – July 18 12:34 p.m.

Lahaina, May 24 12:23 p.m. – July 18 12:33 p.m.

Kahului, May 24 12:22 p.m. – July 18 12:32 p.m.

Hana, May 23 12:20 p.m. – July 18 12:30 p.m.

Hilo, May 18 12:16 p.m. – July 24 12:27 p.m.

Kailua-Kona, May 18 12:20 p.m. – July 24 12:30 p.m.

South Point, May 14 12:19 p.m. – July 27 12:28 p.m.

The term “Lahaina Noon” came from a 1990 contest held by the Bishop Museum to select a descriptive term for the zenith noon phenomenon. Lahaina, in this case, means “cruel sun” in Hawaiian.

