Hawaii’s Kitchen: Tommy Bahama





Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar is located in the heart of Waikiki on the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Beachwalk. Ideal for lunch and dinner, Tommy Bahama features a second-story dining room, as well as a third-story rooftop bar with a beach-inspired cocktail area complete with a fire pit. The menu features classic dishes in addition to a wide selection of traditional Hawaiian-inspired items incorporating locally sourced produce and seafood.

It today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen, Executive Chef Ken MacKenzie and Executive Sous Chef Dell Valdez prepare three of Tommy Bahama’s most popular menu items, Duroc Pork Belly Tacos, Spiced Duck Confit, And Pineapple Crème Brulee.

Phone & hours:

808.923.8785

Open 11 AM daily

Happy Hour: 2-5 PM daily

Location:

298 Beachwalk Drive

Honolulu, HI 96815

Parking:

Bank of Hawaii parking structure

271 Beachwalk

Honolulu, HI 96815

Mon-Fri 6 PM – Close: $7 validated rate for 4 hours

Sat & Sun all day – $7 validated rate for 4 hours

Hilton Hokulani Parking Garage (Valet Parking)

2181 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Daily $6 validated rate

