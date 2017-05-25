HDOT warns Honolulu airport travelers of limited parking during Memorial Day weekend

The Hawaii Department of Transportation’s Airports Division is alerting travelers of limited parking at the Honolulu International Airport’s public parking lots during Memorial Day weekend due to an anticipated increase in airline passengers.

There are nearly 5,200 parking spaces available to the public at Daniel K Inouye International Airport (HNL).

HDOT says during holiday weekends, typically the Interisland Parking Structure (Lot M) and the Overseas Parking Structure (Lot D) will fill up first.

Travelers also have the option to park in the International Parking Structure (Lot A) and the Economy Parking (Lot B). Travelers are advised to allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies, as some lots are further from the main terminal than others. For more parking information click here.

Travelers are encouraged to get dropped off at the airport by a friend or relative or schedule a shuttle, taxi or another method of transportation.

Drivers are encouraged to write down the lot you are parked in and the level and location of your vehicle or use your phone to photograph your vehicle location to use as reference upon your return. Drivers should place the parking ticket stub in a safe place that is not visible from the outside of the vehicle. Do not leave it on the dashboard of your car.

HDOT’s Airports Division says it is working on improving various features throughout the airport. Construction is necessary in order to complete the modernization projects. Please excuse the “dust” as crews work while operations at the 24/7 facility remain open.

There are steps travelers are encouraged to take to help make the check-in and travel process smoother. For more information, please visit the Transportation Security Administration website by clicking here.