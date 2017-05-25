More dogs stolen from Hawaii Island Humane Society shelter

Related Coverage Public’s help sought after dog stolen from Keaau shelter

The Hawaii Island Humane Society needs your help finding two dogs stolen from its Keaau shelter.

Shelter manager Greg Wong says two dogs were dropped off shortly after midnight Wednesday, but the cages weren’t locked.

Some people came by and took the dogs — a Bichon Frise named Snuggles and a black wire-haired puppy.

This isn’t the first time dogs have been stolen from the shelter. The kennels are open overnight, so people can drop off animals.

“If somebody does drop off dogs to our shelter, if they could please lock the locks that are attached to the chain, that would help to make sure they are more secure,” Wong said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Hawaii Police Department and the Hawaii Island Humane Society.