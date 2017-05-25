Patton & current ‘Bows will host speed clinic to benefit child with Leukemia

By Published:

On the morning of May 29th former University of Hawai’i star corner back Kenny Patton will host a speed clinic at the Radford High School gym. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event going to benefit Mataese Manuma, a one-year-year old who is battling Acute Megakaryoblastic Leukemia.

Mataese is the son of former Warrior defensive back Matt Manuma.

The clinic is for kids aged 5-12 years old, and will require only a $20 donation toward helping Mataese’s medical costs.

Rainbow Warrior head football coach Nick Rolovich and a group of players are scheduled to attend and give a motivational speech.

Registration will begin at 8:30 am.

