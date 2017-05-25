State arrests 11, confiscates marijuana plants, crossbow in closed area of Kalalau

Eleven people were arrested Thursday morning in the Kalalau section of Napali Coast State Wilderness Park.

Officers from the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) arrested people without valid permits for being in a closed area.

Officers and state sheriffs also pulled up small marijuana plants and confiscated an illegal crossbow.

This follows 17 arrests earlier this month, and more than 200 citations and arrests over the past two years.

The state continues to conduct enforcement operations in order to restore Hawaii’s largest and most remote state park to its true wilderness character.

DOCARE Kauai branch chief Francis “Bully” Mission previously said, “The designated camping areas at Kalalau Beach are largely free of illegal camps, but there are still numbers of them up in the valley, where they tend to be remote and often pretty well hidden. It makes it challenging for our officers, but we remain committed to stopping illegal behavior in this wilderness park.”