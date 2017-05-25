State to add westbound freeway lane from Red Hill to Aiea Heights overpass

Beginning in early June, the Hawaii Department of Transportation will be working on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway westbound from the Halawa Interchange to the Aiea pedestrian overpass on the H-1 Freeway.

The work will add a full-time dedicated westbound lane through restriping and will improve the pavement surface in the project area.

The H-201 additional westbound lane from the Red Hill area to the Aiea pedestrian overpass project will cost approximately $4 million and is estimated to be complete in mid-August.

Work will take place at night to minimize impacts to the travelling public and will include asphalt concrete paving of 1.5 miles from the H-201 westbound Stadium/Aiea off-ramp (Exit 1E) to the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass.

“I am pleased that HDOT continues to move forward with cost effective projects aimed at improving the daily lives of residents who travel on these roads,” said Gov. David Ige. “As we continue our search for new and innovative solutions within our means, I am excited to see projects like this that ensure the best return on highway funds that are dedicated to reducing traffic.”

“The lack of available highway funds was a major push for us to find better ways to relieve traffic congestion faster and cheaper statewide,” said Ed Sniffen, HDOT Deputy Director for Highways. “Last summer we delivered several improvement projects that have had a positive impact on our roadways. Even though limited funding makes it necessary for us to focus on maintaining our existing roads and bridges, we will continue to look for opportunities to implement cost effective projects that result in immediate time savings for everyday commuters.”

The new lane widths vary across the project, ranging from 12 to 10 feet. The narrowest lanes of 10 feet will be beneath the Kahuapaani overpass.