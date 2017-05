The transportation department has accrued some unusual help to manage weeds next to Maui roadways, goats.

The department is using a herd of 50 goats to graze on the weeds near the states highways instead of using herbicides to take care of it.

The pilot project will be conducted over the next five days.

Signs will be posted informing drivers about what’s going on. Drivers a’re asked not to honk at or pull over next to the goats.