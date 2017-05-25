Water main break in Makaha floods road, impacts more than a dozen homes

A water main break in Makaha has left 18 homes without water service due to a water main break Thursday morning.

Makau street is closed after the break caused some road flooding and as crews work to repair the 8-inch main.

Vehicles, including city buses, are being re-routed onto Holt Street to bypass the flooding.

The break was first reported around 5 a.m.

The board of water supply says water wagons will be provided for customers affected by outage.

No word yet on the estimated time of repair, we’ll be sure to follow up.

