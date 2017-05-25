Woman inside elevator that dropped several feet says state never contacted her



The woman who was inside an elevator when it dropped several feet was shocked to learn from our reports that the elevator only had a temporary permit.

It’s a story we told you about nearly a week ago, after we learned of the incident at the Kalanimoku Building.

The state says it’s investigating, but the woman involved says no one has contacted her about it.

The victim reached out to us because she says she was the only one in the elevator at the time, so she’s willing to clear up any confusion the state may have.

The problem is, no one from the state asked for her contact information before she was taken away in an ambulance.

The victim was a visitor to the building, leaving the Department of Agriculture.

She doesn’t want to be identified, but told us what it was like in the elevator.

“Halfway between the first floor and the basement floor where parking was, it fell,” she said. “It just went (makes a noise) dropped.”

The impact brought the victim to the ground. She suffered an anxiety attack and pressed the call button.

“I couldn’t breathe. I told him, I can’t feel my legs, my arms. All the blood when you hyperventilate, it rushes to your head and you can’t feel anything,” she said.

The 25-year-old spent 20 minutes trapped in the elevator and fainted twice. The victim says she suffers from claustrophobia and anxiety.

When the elevator doors finally opened, two women helped her before emergency responders arrived.

“I had lost all circulation. I was cold to the touch, they said.”

She was taken to the hospital.

“People don’t understand when you have an anxiety attack that badly, when all the blood rushes away from your arms and legs, your hands cramp up,” the victim said. “All the physical toll and even that day and the day after, I could barely walk.”

She was surprised to learn the state reported the incident one week after it happened, and more surprised that an investigation was launched.

She only found out when she watched KHON2’s report.

“I just don’t understand why they didn’t try to find out my name or at least talk to any of the employees about what I look like,” she said. “I kind of felt it got brushed under the rug a little bit.”

When we spoke with the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the director told us the elevators were deemed safe when they were inspected last November.

The investigation is ongoing.