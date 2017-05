The 50th State Fair kicks off this weekend at Aloha Stadium and runs through June 26.

Highlights include the Anastasini Circus, Monster Truck Demos, Pork Chop Review, the new Altervision 3D Blacklight experience and new rides like Speed and Seven Seas.

Donna Smith from E.K. Fernandez Shows gave Mikey Monis a behind-the-scenes tour of the last minute preparations for tonight’s big opening.

http://ekfernandezshows.com/