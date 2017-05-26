Fees to increase at Hawaii Volcanoes, Haleakala national parks starting June 1

On June 1, entrance fees at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Haleakala National Park will increase, the last phase of a three-year incremental plan to meet national standards for parks with similar visitor amenities.

The fees will increase as follows:

Per person: $12

Per vehicle: $25 (pass valid for 7 days at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, 3 days at Haleakala National Park)

Motorcycle: $20

The popular annual Tri-Park Pass will increase from $25 to $30 in 2017. The annual Tri-Park Pass is available to all visitors and allows unlimited entry for one year to three national parks: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Pu‘uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park, and Haleakala National Park.

The current National Park Service (NPS) fee program began in 1997 and allows parks to retain 80 percent of monies collected. The remaining 20 percent goes into a fund to support park units where fees are not charged.

From October to December 2014, the public was encouraged to comment on the proposed fee increases. Based on public input and nationwide goals to standardize park entrance fees, the park proposed a phased-in fee increase schedule and the tri-park kamaaina annual pass. The first increases were implemented in June 2015.

Projects funded by entrance fees enhance the parks’ visitor experience and safety.

At Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, that includes ongoing trail maintenance, road and parking lot striping, cabin repairs, hike guides, restrooms, picnic tables, fencing projects that protect the Hawaiian ecosystem, and the development of a new cultural museum.

At Haleakala National Park, that includes constructing a new exclusion fence in Upper Nu‘u to protect native plants and seabirds ($486,000); restoring the Kuloa Point trail, which runs parallel to Oheo Gulch ($288,000); controlling non-native pests at visitor areas throughout the park ($420,000); developing rotating visitor displays of museum objects ($27,000); and upgrading visitor restrooms at the Summit District ($59,000).

Additional fees at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Recreational entrance fees are not charged to holders of the Tri-Park Pass, America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Lands (“Interagency”) Pass, Senior, Access, Every Kid in a Park, Volunteer, or Military passes. These passes may be obtained at the park, or online. In addition, visitors less than 16 years old are not charged entrance fees.

Fee increases for the park’s backcountry and front-country campsites were implemented in October 2016. There is a $10 per night charge for the front-country campground at Kulanaokuaiki, up to seven consecutive nights; and a $10 per permit charge for backcountry campgrounds like Napau, Apua Point, and Halape, up to three consecutive nights. Availability is on a first-come basis, not a reservation system. The camping permit fees are similar to other public camping fees statewide.

In addition, entrance fees will increase for commercial tour companies on June 1. Road-based tour vans carrying one to six passengers pay a $25 base fee and starting June 1, will pay a $12 per-person rate to enter the park. The commercial tour per-person rate will remain at $12 through 2021. The base fee will not change. Non-road-based tour companies, i.e. hiking tour companies that are on trails more than touring the park by vehicle, don’t pay a base rate but their per-person entrance fees will increase under the schedule.

