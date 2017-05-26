King tides roll in with high surf advisory in effect for south-facing shores

Businesses along the coastline are doing as much as they can to prepare for the highest tides in years.

Friday’s high tide peaked at 5:07 p.m. and a high surf advisory remains in effect for south-facing shores through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Surf is expected to reach 6 to 10 feet Friday night through Saturday, then lower then lowering to 5 to 8 feet Saturday night into Sunday.

For people at the beach and business in Waikiki, Friday seemed like a relatively normal day, but the city’s Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division has been preparing for this king tide event for weeks.

“We’ve been kind of evaluating the impacts and how this is going to affect different spots on the island. Of course a lot of focus has been on the impacts down in the Waikiki area with the over topping of some of the beaches and into the basements and things like that, but there are impacts on other parts of the island as well,” said Jim Howe, Emergency Services Department director.

With the combination of the king tides and high surf, ocean safety officials say they’re concerned about areas where people usually play with children. There aren’t any extra lifeguards on duty this weekend, but those on the beach will be keeping a look out for toddlers who could be swept into the ocean by the high tide.

“With the higher tides and with the surf activity, the water moves up the shorefront and of course, when it recedes back down, it’s very simple for these children to be tumbled back down into the ocean. They’ve just got to be watched at all times,” Howe said.

The following are the daily forecast tide levels and times for Honolulu, as provided by the National Weather Service. Be advised that observed tides are running higher than these values. Click here for neighbor island tide levels.

5/26 Friday 5:07 PM HST 2.5 feet (south shore surf expected) 5/27 Saturday 5:56 PM HST 2.4 feet (south shore surf expected) 5/28 Sunday 6:47 PM HST 2.3 feet 5/29 Monday 7:40 PM HST 2.1 feet

Hotels have also been preparing for the king tides this week, digging trenches and using sandbags to protect low-lying areas.

University of Hawaii researchers have been working with the hotel industry letting them know just what they should prepare for.

“Some of the feedback we are getting is there is concern over underground parking lots and basements, so we are advising hotels in Waikiki to pay attention to their lower-elevation properties, particularly the basements if they have electronics or power generators, things like that, in the basements to secure them and try to keep the water out,” said Dolan Eversole, Waikiki beach management coordinator for the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program.

Waikiki Beach isn’t the only area of concern for these king tides.

Water levels in the Ala Wai Canal also rose, and researchers are paying close attention to what’s happening in the canal.

The area is low-lying, and any flooding from the king tides is really considered more of a nuisance, but it has the potential to cause some damage over time.

UH researchers have been working to understand the impacts of sea-level rise on waste water systems in Hawaii, and there are several important pieces of infrastructure underneath the banks of the Ala Wai. They say it’s possible we’ll see flooding and ponding on streets near the Ala Wai because of overflowing storm drains.

“We’re very concerned about some of the underground utilities and infrastructure. Some of the infrastructure does include wastewater systems, so old cesspools in particular are a concern because they’re very old and they were designed with the water table being lower,” said Eversole.

The flooding is also affecting areas in Mapunapuna.

On Thursday, the city told us that crews inspected the duckbill valves that were supposed to prevent the floods during high tide. A spokesman says workers could not see the valves because the water wasn’t clear enough, but the city is in the process of hiring a contractor to clean and inspect the valves.

Work should be completed in mid-June.

The Hawaii Sea Grant Center for Coastal and Climate Science and Resilience is asking island residents to help document high water levels and related impacts through the Hawaii and Pacific Islands King Tides “Citizen Science” project by submitting photos online through the program’s smartphone app or website.

Click here for more information and to participate.