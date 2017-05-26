Mililani’s Angela Lee retains title with second-round submission

Mililani high school alumnus Angela Lee (8-0) defended her One Championship atomweight title early Friday morning in Singapore, stopping Istela Nunes (5-1-1) via submission in the second round.

Lee avoided the crisp striking of Nunes, a two-time Muay Thai world champion with her ground game. Two first round takedowns lead to heavy ground-and-pound from Lee.

The second round featured more of the same, as Lee utilized a trip to trap Nunes into an Anaconda choke. Nunes would surrender with a tap-out 2:18 into the round, giving Lee her second title defense.

Lee has now earned six submissions and a TKO in her eight career wins.